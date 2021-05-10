Obituary – Mildred Adey

Mildred (Lankford) Adey, 86 years, 11 months, 22 days, and approximately 2,744,841,800 seconds, daughter of Delmar and Minnie Eugenia (Jackson) Lankford was born May 12, 1934, in Seneca, Mo. She died May 4, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delmar, and Jean Lankford; her husband, Frank Adey; three sisters, Frances Friend, Maxine Oliver and Sarah Pippen; two brothers, Leonard Lankford and infant brother, Raymond Lankford.

Mildred is survived by her children, Janet McCown and Alva of Licking, Beverly Mays and David of Lebanon, Dwaine Adey and Trisha of Houston, Steve Adey and Carol of Bucyrus, and Connie Umfress and Robert of Bucyrus; two brothers, Howard and Ron Lankford; two sisters, Carolyn Screaves and Mary Nunes; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.

Mildred grew up in Neosho, formerly known as the Buffalo Creek community. She was the oldest of ten children. She attended Westview school 1st through the 8th grade. She married Wilbert Franklin Adey July 9, 1958.

Around the age of 14 she went to work in Anderson. After that she moved to Houston, and lived with her uncle Lloyd and Aunt Nellie Lankford, and helped care for her cousins. Mildred went to work for the telephone company as a switchboard operator and received an award pin for saving the life of a child who was choking by instructing the mother life saving techniques. In 1970 Mildred drove a school bus for Success school and later worked as a cook there.

She accepted Christ at a young age, later attending church with her family at Gladden Freewill Baptist Church.

Mildred loved to embroidery, work puzzles, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorials may be made to Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Ellis Prairie Baptist Church with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Burial was in Ellis Prairie Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Trenton Adey, Zachary Adey, Kyle Adey, Kent Adey, Brian McCown, Rob Umfress and Roger Umfress.