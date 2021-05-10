Obituary – Raymond G. Jennings

Raymond Gene Jennings, age 93, of Houston, Mo., passed away May 6, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo. He was born July 15, 1927, in Thornfield, Mo. to William and Nellie (Hargis) Jennings.

He grew up around Thornfield and graduated high school in Manteca, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; five brothers; four sisters; a son, Gregory Jennings; and a daughter, Charlotte VanNoordt.

Raymond is survived by three sons, Mike Jennings, Dwight (Carmen Plaza) Jennings and Melvin (Linda) Jennings; three daughters, Yvonne (Steve) Cope, Tabatha (Pat) Jolly and Patricia Lowrance; sixteen grandchildren, Penny, Michelle, Estabon, Amara, Bradley, Brian, Lori, Eric, Shelly, Scott, Charlotte, Greg, Jr., Jed, Justin, Joel and Celine; numerous great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Raymond married Mary Crisp February 4, 1966, in Miami, Okla. Following retirement, they moved to Houston, they attended Houston Seventh Day Adventist Church. Mary preceded him in death in 2011.

Raymond worked constructed throughout Missouri and Illinois. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, grandkids, his church and helping others. A joy of his was supplying bouquets of his garden flowers for his church. His passion was to teach others about the Bible, and the love of the Lord.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and church family.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the Houston Seventh Day Adventist Church in his memory. Online condolences may be made to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Houston Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Brett Randall officiating. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Joel Jennings, Pat Jolly, Brad Cope and Brian Cope.