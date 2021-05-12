Annual Licking FFA Chapter Banquet

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking FFA Chapter held their annual banquet Friday evening at the Sherman Hill Field House. Multiple awards were given out, and seniors retired their jackets. The changing over of officers was conducted near the end of the evening.

FFA Advisor Van Kirkwood and his chapter prepared smoked pork loin for the banquet, which was attended by FFA students and their family members.

This year’s Star Greenhand was Tessa Lucas. Nathan Burton was Star Chapter Farmer. Evan Gifford earned Star Chapter Placement and Jonathan Hagler received Star Chapter Agribusiness.

Honorary Chapter Degrees were presented to Van Kirkwood, Heather Hawn, and in absentia, Roy and Shellie Ogden.

Outstanding freshman was Amber McDaniel, Madison Lane was outstanding sophomore, outstanding junior was shared by Clifford Hawn and Megan Rodgers, and Kyra Taylor and Jayson Wallace shared outstanding senior.

The Dekalb Award went to Dalton Ogden.

The following students earned leadership awards: Kyra Taylor, Jayson Wallace, Clifford Hawn, Robert McGuire, Megan Rodgers, Jonathan Hagler, Madison Lane, Amber McDaniel, Danika Creech, Dalton Ogden, Dalton Gale, John Tyree and Jordan Kinder.

Scholarship awards were earned by Clifford Hawn, Danika Creech, Brayden Smith, Megan Rodgers, Gracie Hunter, Tessa Lucas, Abigale Scott, Brent Shepherd, Jordan Kinder, Madison Lane, Levi Garrett, Spencer Rogers, John Tyree, Easton Ice and Evan Gifford.

Receiving service awards were Ryan Bever, Jayson Wallace, Kyra Taylor, Clifford Hawn, Megan Rodgers, Tessa Lucas, Amber McDaniel, Madison Lane, Abigale Scott and Robert McGuire.

Proficiency awards were designated as follows: Elijah Ullom – Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication – Entrepreneurship/Placement; Jonathan Hagler – Agricultural Mechanics Repair/Maintenance – Entrepreneurship, Swine Production; Ryan Bever – Beef Production Entrepreneurship, Small Animal Production and Care; Dalton Ogden – Beef Production Placement; Clifford Hawn – Food Science and Technology, Veterinary Science; Dalton Gale – Food Service; Evan Gifford – Forage Production, Wildlife Management; Jayson Wallace – Forest Management; Megan Rodgers – Goat Production, Outdoor Recreation; Robert McGuire – Landscape Management; Matthew Gale – Poultry Production; Abigale Scott – Sheep Production; John Tyree – Specialty Animal Production.

This year’s Greenhands were Hunter Brazier, Thomas Dorothy, Levi Garrett, Destiny Hall, Mainard Henson, Gracie Hunter, Austin Jackson, Jordan Kinder, Tessa Lucas, Kaleb Mashek, Amber McDaniel, Tristen Melton, Akaya Rennert, Garrett Taylor, Alex Wells and Jessica Williams.

Earning Chapter Degrees this year were Nathan Burton, Bruce Foster, Matthew Gale, Dalton Gale, Evan Gifford, Alyssa Goforth, Jonathan Hagler, Easton Ice, Dru Lane, Madison Lane, Daustin Nelson, Brent Shepherd, Brayden Smith, John Tyree, Elijah Ullom and Rachel Wallace.

The 2021-2022 Officer Team is President Clifford Hawn, 1st Vice President Ryan Bever, 2nd Vice President Robert McGuire, Secretary Tessa Lucas, Reporter Madison Lane and Sentinel/Chaplain John Tyree.