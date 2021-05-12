Child Pornography arrest

SCMCCTF

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Dustin Dewayne Postlewait, age 40, of Houston, Mo., was arrested in the 700 Block of Sommerfield Drive in Houston for Possession of Child Pornography. Postlewait was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending warrants.

On Friday, May 7, 2021, one count of Promoting Child Pornography First Degree (Class B felony), and one count of Possession of Child Pornography (Class D felony) was filed by the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. A warrant was issued for Postlewait’s arrest. His bond was set at $400,000 cash/surety.

The investigation of Dustin Postlewait was initiated as a result of a Cyber Tipline Report by an internet service provider, whereas suspected child pornography was uploaded and distributed to other private users of the service. During the investigation and through legal process, Postlewait was identified as the suspect.

During the day of May 6, 2021, Postlewait was interviewed in the 500 block of Main Street in Houston. During the interview, Postlewait admitted to knowledge, control, and ownership of the account(s) from the Cyber Tipline Reports. Postlewait acknowledged he had transmitted content via the internet, which he believed was child erotica, and could have recklessly transmitted child pornography. Postlewait admitted that he had previously possessed child pornography.

Assisting the South-Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force was Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, Houston Police Department and Texas County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges for which Postlewait have been arrested are merely accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before the court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.