Coming Events May 13, 2021

BINGO AT VFW CANCELLED FOR MAY 14

Bingo at the Licking VFW will be cancelled on Friday, May 14, only.

JR’VILLE STORE CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAY

The JR’Ville Store in Raymondville will hold a Customer Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Come enjoy free hot dogs and drinks.

MAYOR’S PRAYER BREAKFAST

The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held 6 – 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at Fox Fire Station Community Room. Everyone welcome!

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. in Licking on Thursday, May 20.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICAN’S MEETING

The Texas County Republican’s meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Houston Lions Club, north of Houston off Hwy. 63, on Thursday, May 20. Potluck is at 6 p.m. Kelvin D. Curtis, NRA-ILA Grassroots Field Coordinator, is the featured speaker. Everyone welcome.

HUTCHASON CEMETERY WORKDAY/MEETING

There will be a Hutchason Cemetery workday and meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

TROUT CEMETERY WORKDAY/MEETING

There will be a Trout Cemetery workday and business meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. Bring lawnmowers, weed eaters and other tools.

McMAHAN CEMETERY BOARD MEETING

There will be a McMahan Cemetery board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at the Raymondville Village Hall meeting room. For more information call 816-332-1375.

KINGTOWN CRUISE IN

The Kingtown Cruise In, in memory of Danny Hebblethwaite, will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at 12038 Hwy. 137, Licking, on Saturday, June 5. Drive in whatever you have, classic car or motorcycle. Burnouts are welcome and bragging rights only for fun. Free hamburgers, hot dogs and the fixings. For more information contact Dennis King at 618-407-6541 or Doug Hebblethwaite at 573-578-7231.

VBS AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Licking First Baptist Church will be holding Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11. Supper will be served. A boy’s and girl’s bicycle will be given away.

INDEPENDENCE DAY GUN RAFFLE

The Knights of Columbus St. Gabriel Council #12650 is having an Independence Day Gun Raffle. The drawing will be held before the fireworks at Deer Lick Park on Saturday, July 3. First place winner receives choice of a Savage .22 Cal. Takedown Rifle with backpack or a Winchester 12 GA. Shotgun. Second place winner receives the gun not chosen. Tickets may be purchased from a Knights of Columbus member.

RT. 63 CAR & BIKE SHOW

The 36th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show will be held beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Old City Park in Licking on Saturday, July 10. Judging starts at 9 a.m. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, music, a Bench Raffle and much more. Food and drinks will be for sale. Vehicle entry fee includes a t-shirt and dash plaque for the first 100 entries. Specialty trophies include Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice and Police Chief’s Choice. Lots of parking and shade available.

MU EXTENSION – GRAZING CLASSES

The University of Missouri Extension in Houston will hold Grazing Classes July 21 – 23. There is limited seating of 30 per class. This class is required for assistance from USDA programs. Call 417-967-4545 to get on the list and reserve a seat. Classes are filling.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. Face covering and 6-ft. distancing are required. Visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133 for more information.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous will have a meeting at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Grief and loss affects many of us, but we don’t need to suffer alone. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. If interested in a Salem Support Group, call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The 12th year for the monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month through September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is May 20.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

