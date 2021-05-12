Handmaidens of the Lord Tea Party

By Meri Wrest

The Handmaidens of the Lord monthly meeting hosted an old-fashioned Tea Party on Saturday, May 1, at the Destiny Worship Center.

What fun was had by the lovely ladies dressing up in their hats, gloves, and attire of days gone by.

A sumptuous tea party menu and dessert were served, with gorgeous table settings adorned to make each Handmaiden feel special. There were also several take-home gifts.

Since we’ve all been through such a tense last year, the last two messages have been of joy and laughter to go along with the breath of fresh air of springtime. Nehemiah 8:10 tells us that the “…joy of the Lord is your strength.” And Proverbs 17:22 tells us, “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine.”

We invite you to attend the Handmaidens of the Lord, which meets the first Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Destiny Worship Center, located at 121 Main Street, Licking, for a lovely brunch and message. Great attention is given to our menus and table settings, creating a special atmosphere to make each lady feel special. An RSVP is required to plan our food menu, special table settings and take-home gifts. For more information or to RSVP, call Meri at 573-674-3351.