TCMH administration visits Licking

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

New members of the administration at Texas County Memorial Hospital visited in Licking on May 4.

Chris Strickland, Chief Executive Officer; Helania Wulff, Director of Public Relations, Marketing & Physician Recruitment; and Jeff Gettys, Director of Office of Projects and Foundation were welcomed at Licking City Hall by Mayor Keith Cantrell and City Clerk Rhonda Kirkwood. An informative discussion was held regarding the new leadership’s vision for TCMH and the desire for community relations and growth here in Licking and throughout Texas County.

Strickland, Wulff and Gettys also visited The Licking News, the TCMH Clinic and the TCMH ambulance base in Licking. “We are super excited to expand our partnership with Licking even further and grow for the betterment of the community,” shared Wulff.