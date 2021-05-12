Track and Field competes at Districts

By Coach Heather Hawn

The Licking High School Track and Field Team competed last Saturday, May 8, at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. The girls’ team placed second overall, and the boys team placed sixth overall.

Senior Tomi Rose was district champion in three of her events, the 100m dash with a time of 13.89, 200m dash with a time of 27.57, and long jump jumping a distance of 4.68m. Other members of the team placing in the top four in their events and advancing to the sectional meet were Kasey Richards, third place in the mile with a time of 6:18.40 and fourth place in the 3200m run with a time of 13:14.04, Kyra Taylor fourth place 300m hurdles with a time of 57.01, and third place triple jump jumping a distance of 9.86m and pole vault clearing a height of 1.97m. The girls’ 4x100m relay team also placed second with a time of 54.80; members were Hannah Medlock, Kyra Taylor, Winter Murray and Tomi Rose.

Members of the boys’ team placing in the top four and advancing to the sectional meet were senior Wilson Murray third place triple jump jumping a distance of 11.24m, junior Clifford Hawn third place shot put with a throw of 12.14m, and junior JB Huff second place 1600m run with a time of 4:54.10.

The Sectional Track Meet will be held Saturday, May 15, in Sarcoxie.