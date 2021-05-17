Obituary – Dr. Eugene F. White

Dr. Eugene F. “Doc” White, (February 20, 1936 – April 25, 2021) was loved and admired by his family, patients and friends. He had a passion for his medical career that included being both a pharmacist, and an accomplished and well-respected OBGYN. He was an integral part of so many families, having delivered thousands of babies that spanned up to four generations in Phelps County, Mo., and the surrounding area.

He was a talented pilot and enjoyed years of taking family and friends up for rides or on trips. He was passionate about serving the Lord and was uncompromising in his faith and integrity. He used his many gifts to teach, lead bible studies and sing in the choir. He had an extremely generous heart, was a faithful supporter of many charities, and enjoyed volunteering. He loved to travel and experience new cultures, horseback riding, fishing, hunting, photography, and was always reading to expand his knowledge. He lived life to the fullest and on his own terms to the very end. He will be missed dearly by those who loved him.

He is survived by seven children: Joan Singer (husband, Rob); Sam White (wife, Rhonda); Jeanine Holmes (husband, Craig); Diana de Andrade; Robert Morrissey (wife, Angie); Tammy Smith (husband, JD); and Athena Morrissey, 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Wanda Turner (husband, Jim).

Rest In Peace dad… see ya in heaven!

There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. on June 5, 2021, at Resurrection Cemeteries, 4528 W Division St, Springfield, MO, 65806.

All are welcome!