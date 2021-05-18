Obituary – Jim J. Thebeau, Sr.

Jim Jay Thebeau, Sr., of Edgar Springs, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the age of 54.

He was born in St. Louis, Mo., on November 26, 1966, to the late Phillip and Barbara (Jackson) Thebeau. On July 19, 2017, he married Theresa (Smith) Thebeau, who survives.

Jim was employed as an equipment operator and enjoyed woodworking in his free time.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Williamson.

Jim will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his wife, Theresa Thebeau, of Edgar Springs, his son, Jim Thebeau, Jr., of St. Louis, and his brother and sister-in-law, John and Christiana Thebeau, also of Edgar Springs.

The family will hold a private gathering in Jim’s honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with final expenses in care of the Null and Son Funeral Home.