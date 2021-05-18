Obituary – Kenneth A. Wagner

Kenneth Alfred Wagner was born January 28, 1944, in Rolla to Alfred and Isola (Moritz) Wagner. He married Joyce Linebarger September 14, 1996. Mr. Wagner died May 8, 2021, in Rolla at the age of 77 years.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Wagner, Edgar Springs; children, Robert Wagner and wife, Cindy, Rolla; Randal Wagner and wife, Lucy, Moberly; Kristy Bently, Rolla; Randy Ellsworth and wife, Penny, Salem; Bobby Thompson and wife, Janet, Morgan Town, West Virginia; Rodney Thompson and wife, Willa, Salem; Robin Thompson, St. Louis; brother, Jim Wagner, Rolla; sisters, JoAnn Beavers and, husband, Duane, Stauinaw, Okla.; Vicky Lamb, Lake Ozark; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Larry Wagner.

A funeral service for Kenneth Alfred Wagner, of Rolla, was May 13, 2021, at James & Gahr Mortuary Chapel, Rolla. Interment was in the Ozark Hills Memorial Garden Cemetery, Rolla.