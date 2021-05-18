Obituary – Lyman A. Brooks, Jr.

Lyman A. Brooks, Jr., of Edgar Springs, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the age of 70.

He was born on July 22, 1950, in Lilbourn, Mo., to the late Lyman A. Brooks, Sr. and Cora (Brock) Brooks. On February 21, 1978, he married Virginia (Williams) Brooks who survives of the home.

In addition to his parents, Lyman was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Brooks, and one brother, Ronnie Brooks.

Lyman enjoyed doing carpenter work and making things for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed boating, working in his yard and fishing.

He will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Virginia Brooks of Edgar Springs; two sons, Lee Hendrix and wife, Paula, of Rolla, and Ray Hendrix and fiancée, Kathy, of Dixon; one daughter, Debbie Burk and husband, Mark, of St. James; one sister, Joyce DarDar of Jackson, Mo.; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a special niece, Shelly Brooks, and other family members.

A funeral service for Lyman A. Brooks, Jr. was conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment followed in the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Waynesville, Mo. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.