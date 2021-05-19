Class of 2021 graduates
The Licking High School Class of 2021 celebrated their Commencement on Sunday, May 16, at the Sherman Hill Field House at 3 p.m.
The graduation program for 65 seniors began with the LHS Concert Band performance of “Hidden Wonders” by Sean O’Loughlin, followed by “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” – Michael Story. Kermit Lonning, standing in for Director Briana Link, directed all musical selections. The Cat’s Meow then performed “I Remember” by Sarah Quartel.
Mr. Jim Swindell, a local businessman, gave a motivational speech about living a life of service to others, timely for today’s reality and the young people embarking on new directions.
The LHS Concert Choir sang “A Million Dreams,” arranged by Roger Emerson.
Anna Sullins, Salutatorian, gave the Salutatory address followed by Sydnie Werkmeister, Valedictorian, with the Valedictory address.
Senior Class Counselor Joann Keeney presented the Announcement of Awards and Scholarships. Prior to the presentation, Keeney explained the criteria for ranking for two of the scholarships received by many achieving students this year.
Graduates were awarded the following:
Kamryn Barnes – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Stephen Maynard Scholarship; Gina McKinney Scholarship, School at Large; Alumni Scholarship, $500
Carson Chambers – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Town & Country Bank Scholarship, $1,000; FBLA Scholarship, $500; Earl Haggard Scholarship, $500; Missouri University of Science & Technology Scholarship, $5,000; Gina McKinney Scholarship, $2,000
Denver Culley – Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250; Rolla Technical Institute Outstanding Student Award, $100; Missouri Welding Institute Scholarship, $1,000
Maria Diedrich – A+ Scholarship Award
Gabriel Driskill – Career & Technical Education Certificate
Annabelle Elledge – A+ Scholarship Award
Matthew Funk – A+ Scholarship Award; Eastern Mennonite University, Academic Achievement Scholarship, $20,500; Eden May Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300
Dalton Gale – A+ Scholarship Award
Ashley Garrison – A+ Scholarship Award
Jacob Huff – A+ Scholarship Award; Alumni Scholarship, $500
Easton Ice – A+ Scholarship Award; D. Wyatt Scholarship
Kaleb Keaton – A+ Scholarship Award
Kimrey Krewson – A+ Scholarship Award; Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $2,000; Licking United Methodist Men’s Scholarship, $1,000
Elizabeth Lewis – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Ozark Technical Community College, A+ Advantage Scholarship, $500; Helping Hands Scholarship, $1,000
Jessica McGaughey – A+ Scholarship Award; Career & Technical Education Certificate
Landon Medlock – A+ Scholarship Award; Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000; Luke Holland Scholarship, $1,000; Science Club Scholarship, $250
Wilson Murray – A+ Scholarship Award; Bonnie Carter Memorial Scholarship, $500
Jade Ortiz – Rolla Technical Institute Outstanding Student Award, $100
Tomi Rose – A+ Scholarship Award; Lisa Henry Scholarship, $500; Career & Technical Education Certificate
Abigale Scott – A+ Scholarship Award
Allie Steiner-Gale – A+ Scholarship Award
Aubrie Stephens – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Licking Community Teachers Association Scholarship, $500; FCCLA Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, $500; Jimmy Gobble Scholarship, $300; Earl Haggard Scholarship, $500; Paul Morrison Music Scholarship, $250; DeWayne Collins Memorial Scholarship, $2,800
Anna Sullins – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,500; Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250; Licking Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $500; Dave Murphy – Athletic Award, $1,000; Houston Community Foundation Medical Scholarship, $600
Sam Sullins – Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250
Kyra Taylor – A+ Scholarship Award; Coy L. Rodgers Scholarship
Sydnie Werkmeister – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000
Sierra Wolford – A+ Scholarship Award; Dale Stanley Memorial Athletic Scholarship, $1,000
Supt. Cristina Wright gave the Announcement of Honors; Citizenship Award honorees included Carson Chambers, Landon Medlock and Aubrie Stephens.
High School Principal Jarad Rinne presented the Senior Class of 2021 with Roy Kinder, President of the Board of Education presenting the diplomas.
An exciting afternoon for this year’s seniors concluded, after a celebration with confetti and shouts of joy, with the Recessional, “Rondeau,” an arrangement by Michael Story and performed by the LHS Concert Band.