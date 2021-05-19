Class of 2021 graduates

The Licking High School Class of 2021 celebrated their Commencement on Sunday, May 16, at the Sherman Hill Field House at 3 p.m.

The graduation program for 65 seniors began with the LHS Concert Band performance of “Hidden Wonders” by Sean O’Loughlin, followed by “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” – Michael Story. Kermit Lonning, standing in for Director Briana Link, directed all musical selections. The Cat’s Meow then performed “I Remember” by Sarah Quartel.

Mr. Jim Swindell, a local businessman, gave a motivational speech about living a life of service to others, timely for today’s reality and the young people embarking on new directions.

The LHS Concert Choir sang “A Million Dreams,” arranged by Roger Emerson.

Anna Sullins, Salutatorian, gave the Salutatory address followed by Sydnie Werkmeister, Valedictorian, with the Valedictory address.

Senior Class Counselor Joann Keeney presented the Announcement of Awards and Scholarships. Prior to the presentation, Keeney explained the criteria for ranking for two of the scholarships received by many achieving students this year.

Photos by Shari Harris

Graduates were awarded the following:

Kamryn Barnes – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Stephen Maynard Scholarship; Gina McKinney Scholarship, School at Large; Alumni Scholarship, $500

Carson Chambers – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Town & Country Bank Scholarship, $1,000; FBLA Scholarship, $500; Earl Haggard Scholarship, $500; Missouri University of Science & Technology Scholarship, $5,000; Gina McKinney Scholarship, $2,000

Denver Culley – Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250; Rolla Technical Institute Outstanding Student Award, $100; Missouri Welding Institute Scholarship, $1,000

Maria Diedrich – A+ Scholarship Award

Gabriel Driskill – Career & Technical Education Certificate

Annabelle Elledge – A+ Scholarship Award

Matthew Funk – A+ Scholarship Award; Eastern Mennonite University, Academic Achievement Scholarship, $20,500; Eden May Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300

Dalton Gale – A+ Scholarship Award

Ashley Garrison – A+ Scholarship Award

Jacob Huff – A+ Scholarship Award; Alumni Scholarship, $500

Easton Ice – A+ Scholarship Award; D. Wyatt Scholarship

Kaleb Keaton – A+ Scholarship Award

Kimrey Krewson – A+ Scholarship Award; Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $2,000; Licking United Methodist Men’s Scholarship, $1,000

Elizabeth Lewis – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Ozark Technical Community College, A+ Advantage Scholarship, $500; Helping Hands Scholarship, $1,000

Jessica McGaughey – A+ Scholarship Award; Career & Technical Education Certificate

Landon Medlock – A+ Scholarship Award; Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000; Luke Holland Scholarship, $1,000; Science Club Scholarship, $250

Wilson Murray – A+ Scholarship Award; Bonnie Carter Memorial Scholarship, $500

Jade Ortiz – Rolla Technical Institute Outstanding Student Award, $100

Tomi Rose – A+ Scholarship Award; Lisa Henry Scholarship, $500; Career & Technical Education Certificate

Abigale Scott – A+ Scholarship Award

Allie Steiner-Gale – A+ Scholarship Award

Aubrie Stephens – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Licking Community Teachers Association Scholarship, $500; FCCLA Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, $500; Jimmy Gobble Scholarship, $300; Earl Haggard Scholarship, $500; Paul Morrison Music Scholarship, $250; DeWayne Collins Memorial Scholarship, $2,800

Anna Sullins – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,500; Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250; Licking Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $500; Dave Murphy – Athletic Award, $1,000; Houston Community Foundation Medical Scholarship, $600

Sam Sullins – Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250

Kyra Taylor – A+ Scholarship Award; Coy L. Rodgers Scholarship

Sydnie Werkmeister – George Washington Carver Award; A+ Scholarship Award; Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1,000

Sierra Wolford – A+ Scholarship Award; Dale Stanley Memorial Athletic Scholarship, $1,000

Supt. Cristina Wright gave the Announcement of Honors; Citizenship Award honorees included Carson Chambers, Landon Medlock and Aubrie Stephens.

High School Principal Jarad Rinne presented the Senior Class of 2021 with Roy Kinder, President of the Board of Education presenting the diplomas.

An exciting afternoon for this year’s seniors concluded, after a celebration with confetti and shouts of joy, with the Recessional, “Rondeau,” an arrangement by Michael Story and performed by the LHS Concert Band.