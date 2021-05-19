Coming Events May 20, 2021

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. in Licking on Thursday, May 20.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICAN’S MEETING

The Texas County Republican’s meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Houston Lions Club, north of Houston off Hwy. 63, on Thursday, May 20. Potluck is at 6 p.m. Kelvin D. Curtis, NRA-ILA Grassroots Field Coordinator, is the featured speaker. Everyone welcome.

TROUT CEMETERY WORKDAY/MEETING

There will be a Trout Cemetery workday and business meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. Bring lawnmowers, weed eaters and other tools.

PATTERSON CEMETERY MEETING

There will be a Patterson Cemetery meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. We look forward to seeing everyone!

McMAHAN CEMETERY BOARD MEETING

There will be a McMahan Cemetery board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at the Raymondville Village Hall meeting room. For more information call 816-332-1375.

DEMOCRATIC CLUB OF PHELPS COUNTY MAY GENERAL MEETING

The Democratic Club of Phelps County will meet from 5 – 7 p.m. at Rolla’s Lions Club Park, Pavilions 1 & 2, Thursday, May 27 (Phelps County Courthouse if inclement weather). Potluck at 5, meeting at 6 p.m. Angie Honse Dunlap, President of the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis, is the featured speaker. For more information call 573-364-7809 or 573-578-2982. Everyone welcome.

LICKING LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAM

The Licking Library Summer Reading Program will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at the library and continues throughout June and July. For more information call 573-674-2038.

LICKING RODEO PARADE

The Licking Rodeo Parade will be held at 2 p.m., line-up is at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 5. The theme this year is “Back in the Saddle.”

KINGTOWN CRUISE IN

The Kingtown Cruise In will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at 12038 Hwy. 137, Licking, on Saturday, June 5. Bring whatever you have, classic car or motorcycle. Bragging rights only for fun. Free hamburgers, hot dogs and the fixings. For more information call 618-407-6541 or 573-578-7231.

VBS AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Licking First Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11. Supper will be served. A boy’s and girl’s bicycle will be given away.

VBS MYSTERY ISLAND AT ABOUNDING HOPE CHURCH

Come join us for Vacation Bible School – Mystery Island from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening at Abounding Hope Church, 112 Hwy 32. A week of fun begins Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25. For more information call 573-674-1004 and leave a message, we will get back to you.

LICKING RESIDENTIAL CARE LIVE AUCTION AND FISH FRY

Licking Residential Care will host a live auction and fish fry beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12. The auctioneer is Steve Buckner and the fish fry is by Art Wade and Sons. The money raised will help with LRC’s resident activities and Christmas fund. If you wish to donate items please call Jessica at 573-674-2207.

INDEPENDENCE DAY GUN RAFFLE

The drawing for the Knights of Columbus St. Gabriel Council #12650 Independence Day Gun Raffle will be held before the fireworks at Deer Lick Park on Saturday, July 3. First place winner receives choice of a Savage .22 Cal. Takedown Rifle with backpack or a Winchester 12 GA. Shotgun. Second place winner receives the gun not chosen. Tickets may be purchased from a Knights of Columbus member.

RT. 63 CAR & BIKE SHOW

The 36th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Old City Park in Licking on Saturday, July 10. Judging starts at 9 a.m. Door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, music, a Bench Raffle, food and drink vendors and much more. First 100 vehicle entries get a t-shirt and dash plaque. Specialty trophies include Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice and Police Chief’s Choice.

MU EXTENSION – GRAZING CLASSES

The University of Missouri Extension in Houston’s Grazing Classes are July 21 – 23. Limited seating of 30 per class. Class is required for assistance from USDA programs. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve a seat.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. Face covering and 6-ft. distancing are required. Visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133 for more information.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous will have a meeting at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Grief and loss affects many of us, but we don’t need to suffer alone. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. If interested in a Salem Support Group, call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The 12th year for the monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month through September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” playing tunes. Please be considerate and give your fellow bikers and others their space.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is May 20.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

