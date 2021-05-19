Submitted

Silver Creek Rodeo Company’s heritage runs deep! It goes back as far as 1976 with the creation of the Delayne Long Rodeo Company. For over 25 years the Long family produced some of the most notable rodeos in Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa, and annually provided livestock to several association Finals events each year. In 2003, the Delayne Long Rodeo Company was sold to a new owner and the next chapter began.

In 2012, the new owners made the decision to move to the next level. They purchased a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) stock-contracting card and changed the name to Silver Creek Rodeo Company. The company continued to produce 20 different rodeos and bull riding events each year, for a number of different rodeo sanctioning organizations. Silver Creek Rodeo Company provided livestock for several high profile PRCA rodeos and has had stock featured at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev., since 2013.

Randy Schmutz, a 35-year member of the PRCA as a rodeo announcer, purchased Silver Creek Rodeo Company in the fall of 2018. He and his wife Amber have been a part of some of the largest rodeo and bull riding production in the industry. Randy has announced The American (rodeo) in Arlington, Texas, every year since its inception in 2014. He’s also announced the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals eight times; the College National Finals eight times; and five different PRCA Circuit Finals rodeos including the Badlands, Montana, Mountain States and Great Lakes circuit, and the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo, for a combined 23 appearances.

Silver Creek Rodeo Company had 18 different barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls selected for the PRCA Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo in Duncan, Okla., in 2019. In the first go-round, half of the total available prize money in the rough stock events was won on Silver Creek livestock. At the 2019 United Rodeo Association (URA) Year-End Finals, Silver Creek Rodeo Company provided 11 total barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls, and received the following honors: Bareback Horse of the Year; Bucking Bull of the Finals; Reserve Saddle Bronc of the Finals; URA Rodeo of the Year, Osceola, Mo.; and the Silver Creek Rodeo Company had three bulls featured at the 2019 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Although the 2020 rodeo season was decimated by COVID, Silver Creek Rodeo Company was able to produce two of its scheduled events and also provided livestock once again to the PRCA Prairie Circuit Finals rodeo. In the bareback riding, Garrett Shadbolt won the first round on Silver Creek’s #X1 My Hero. In the saddle bronc riding, Tyrel Larsen and Clint Lindenfield both split 2/3 place on Silver Creek’s #013X Roller Coaster and #88 Birthday Suit. And Silver Creek’s #7 Plastic Fantastic was the highest marked saddle bronc horse of the round with a 45.5-point judge’s score. But maybe the most exciting news in 2020 was Silver Creek Rodeo Company’s collaboration with the Rocking B Rodeo Company owned by Brady Burningham from Utah.

Now with Brady and Randy together, Silver Creek Rodeo’s bucking horse inventory has tripled in size and has added some of the best buckin’ horse genetics in the industry to its herd. Brady also brings 14-years of invaluable rodeo knowledge and livestock sense to the table. Brady has now taken full responsibility of Silver Creek Rodeo’s livestock management and Randy now focuses on the business and top-notch rodeo production. Silver Creek Rodeo Company is excited to be this year’s stock contractor for the Licking Rodeo!