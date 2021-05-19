Track and Field competes at Sectional Track Meet

By Coach Heather Hawn

The Licking High School Track Team competed at the Sectional Track and Field meet last Saturday in Sarcoxie.

Senior Tomi Rose qualified on to the State meet in three individual events. She won the girls long jump with a jump of 16’ 6.5”, placed fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 13.42, and was third in the 200m dash with a time of 27.78.

The girls 4x100m relay team placed third, qualifying them for the state meet, and they broke the school record, set back in 1996, with a time of 53.05. Members of the relay team were seniors Tomi Rose and Kyra Taylor, junior Winter Murray and freshman Hannah Medlock.

Other members of the team competing at the meet but falling short in qualifying for the state meet were: senior Kyra Taylor who was fifth in pole vault, clearing a height of 6’6”; fifth in triple jump with a jump of 30’3.5” and seventh in the 300m hurdles with a time of 57.21. Senior Wilson Murray was sixth with a jump of 38’6.5”. Junior Kasey Richards placed fifth in the 1600m run with a time of 6:06.49 and eighth place in the 3200m run with a time of 13:10.18. Junior JB Huff was eighth in the 1600m run with a time of 5:00.00 and junior Clifford Hawn placed seventh in shot put with a distance of 37’4.5”.

The State Track and Field meet takes place this Friday, May 21, at Jefferson City High School. The meet begins at 9:00 a.m. with the first round of field events. Anyone wanting to attend the meet will need to purchase ticket at MSHSAA.org.