Obituary – Betty D. Shaw

Betty Dean (Melton) Shaw of Flat, Mo., died on Thursday, May 13, in Rolla, Mo., at the age of 85.

Betty was born August 5, 1935, in Creve Coeur, Mo., to the late August and Pearl (Rossel) Melton. She was united in marriage to Wayne Junior Shaw on June 11, 1952. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and devoted member of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church.

She joined her husband in ownership of the Rolla Pump Company and will be remembered for her love of music, cooking, and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter June (Carl) Jones; parents Gus and Pearl Melton; sisters Lorraine Melton, Erlea (Herb) York, Marjorie (Bill) Humes, and Mary Anne Melton; brothers Edward Melton, Dallas Melton, Dale (Jane) Melton, and Fred Melton.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Mack) Henley of Rolla, Mo., son Ward Shaw of Flat, Mo., granddaughter Jamie (Matt) Henley-Zacarias of Carmel, Ind., great-grandson, Lleyton, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to her beloved church, Bethel Primitive Baptist Church.

Visitation was held at James and Gahr Mortuary in Rolla on Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. Funeral Services followed at 3 p.m., officiated by Elder Tom Jenkins. Internment was at Smith Cemetery in Edgar Springs, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of James and Gahr Mortuary.