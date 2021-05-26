Academic All State, All District and All Conference honors

By Coach Harv Antle

At the conclusion of the 2020-2021 baseball season, Malachi Antle, Cole Wallace and Easton Ice were named First Team All Conference for the Frisco League. Landon Medlock was named Honorable Mention.

First Team All District honors went to Malachi Antle, Wallace, and Rusty Buckner.

The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association released its Academic All State Teams earlier this month. Landon Medlock, Malachi Antle, Cole Wallace and Keyton Rinne received Academic All State honors. The Licking Wildcats registered a team grade point average of 3.43 and were recognized with the Academic All State Team award from the MHSBCA.