Air Conditioner Thefts

By Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

HOUSTON, Mo. – On May 20 and 21 the Texas County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of air conditioner units stolen from the Raymondville and Licking area.

The thief targeted two churches and a volunteer fire department building. Deputies began an investigation and located a person of interest, later identified as Phillip D. Giller. Items linking Giller to the thefts were located in his vehicle along with receipts from scrap metal businesses consistent with the thefts.

Phillip D. Giller, age 42, of Eldon, was arrested for felony stealing and transported to the Texas County Jail. Giller was charged by Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens with stealing over $750 and institutional vandalism. Giller was held in the Texas County Jail pending a $10,000 cash only bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.