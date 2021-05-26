LHS Gold at MSHSAA Music Contest

The LHS Band received a Gold (Exemplary) rating at the 2021 MSHSAA Music Contest. Band member Dawson Havens earned a Silver (Outstanding) rating for his snare drum solo.

The LHS Chamber Choir and Concert Choir both received Silver ratings at the event. Cadrian Hutsell earned a Gold rating for her vocal solo. Betty Jo Roberts and Kaytlyn Routh both achieved Silver ratings for their vocal solos.

The LHS music department performed well and all participants should be proud of their efforts.