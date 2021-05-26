LHS Track and Field competes at State

By Coach Heather Hawn

The Licking Track and Field Team took five athletes in four events to compete at the State Track meet in Jefferson City, Friday, May 21.

Senior Tomi Rose attained All-State honors and broke the school record in the long jump, placing fourth and jumping a distance of 5.18m (17’0”). The previous school record was set by Robin Scurlock in 1988. Rose also competed in the 100m dash, placing 15th with a time of 13.18, and the 200m dash, placing 12th with a time of 27.19, which was her personal record.

The girls 4×100 relay also competed, placing 14th with a time of 54.65. Members of the 4x100m relay team included freshman Hannah Medlock, senior Kyra Taylor, junior Winter Murray, senior Tomi Rose and alternate Leighia Johnson.