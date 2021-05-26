LUMC Farmer’s Market begins season

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Farm to table, The Licking Farmer’s Market opened for their sixth season selling produce, plants, herbs, nuts, meat, dairy, eggs, baked goods and dry goods by area vendors. The Farmer’s Market is hosted by the Licking United Methodist Church and is available on Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the church parking lot, 208 S. Main Street, until August 14.

The Licking United Methodist Church’s booth offered baked goods, aprons and latch hook hot pads and trivets.

Terry Robertson was offering free-range eggs and plans on having more products such as fresh produce, baked goods and bread as the season progresses.

Rocky Ridge Farms, with Brenda Robertson, had a tempting array of produce, jams and jellies, nuts, herb butters and baked goods.

Selling well, Lucinda Smith had bedding plants. She and husband Dave have Sonshine Gardens & Greenhouse and will also have fresh produce as it becomes available.

A healthy meat alternative was available by A & K Ranch, which also does business as Splitlimb Ranch. Kelly Dietsch gladly explained all the options and benefits of Beefalo.

Terry Meier of Meier Farms was stocked with farm fresh eggs, bread and cinnamon rolls. He also has feeder pigs for sale, although they were not present at the Farmer’s Market.

Products available on market days are posted on the Licking UMC’s Facebook page.

For more information call 573-674-3686.

Photos by Christy Porter, Wednesday & Saturday vendors