By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Mayor Keith Cantrell hosted the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, May 19, at the Fox Fire Station Community Room. Minister Rick Mosher, Licking Christian Church; Pastor John and Gina Jordan, Rock Springs Baptist Church; Pastor Meri Wrest and Ministry of Helps Larry Wrest, Destiny Worship Center; and Pastor Wayne Carrigan, Boone Creek Baptist Church joined attendees and city employees in prayer. “Evidence” and the “Goodness of God” were beautifully sang and accompanied on the keyboard by Gina Jordan at the beginning of the event. Jordan closed the service with a 2008 self-written song titled “Father Please Forgive Us.”

“I was honored to be asked to join the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and to sing for the glory of God,” said Jordan.

Approximately 40 people including city officials and employees attended.

“I thought we had a really great turnout even though some pastors couldn’t attend; the pastors who were present did a great job. The music was excellent, everyone did an excellent job and I hope for a bigger turnout next year,” said Mayor Keith Cantrell.

Donuts and biscuits and gravy were provided by Cantrell and the meal was prepared by Keith, his wife, Marilyn, and Licking Senior Center Director Cynthia Wampner. City employees Rhonda Kirkwood, Barbara Rodgers and Deanna Sparks served the meal, with Bobby Diedrich, Larry Ogden and Don Trout serving coffee and helping where needed.