Photo submitted
On May 18, winners of a mental health awareness art contest, sponsored by Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program and Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, were presented their awards. Jodie Richter, left, and Susan Key (right) gave prizes to the first place winner, Keegan Clayton, in center; second place was Riley Webster, left of center, and third place was Leah Clark, right of center. All participants were given coupons for free ice cream cones, donated by Sonic in Licking. Webster and Clark received checks donated by Rinne Pharmacy, and Clayton was given a check from Rinne Pharmacy, a gift certificate to PJ’s Café, and an art pad and watercolor paints from Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health. All of the students did an outstanding job. Winners were selected by the residents at Hickory Manor Nursing Home in Licking.