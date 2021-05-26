Raymondville Picnic has great attendance

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Whether you went Thursday to see the Pony Pulls, or Friday for the Team Roping, or perhaps Saturday to see Strongman Steve lift 260-pounds with his teeth, the 2021 Raymondville Picnic was designed to entertain.

Live music each night included Larry Martin & Country Revival, Garold McCoy & South 63 Band and Pat & the Boys. People relaxed in lawn chairs or took to the dance floor and enjoyed the music. The previous structure used to house the bands was damaged by wind, so the musicians combined their efforts, financially and with labor, to build a temporary structure so the picnic could have music.

A new carnival company provided rides, games and food, with a greater variety of rides for all age groups. Based on this year’s attendance, this company has indicated it will bring even more rides next year.

Saturday evening, Rep. Bennie Cook announced Verlin and Fay Beasley as the winners of the oldest Raymondville residents attending the event. Cook could also be found that evening at the Republican booth, along with Commissioner Doyle Heiney, talking to constituents and offering raffle tickets for a gun. The Knights of Columbus and the Raymondville Rural Fire Department were also raffling guns at the event.

Crafters and vendors had booths set up indoors. The Raymondville Exhibits of Yesteryear was also on display inside, with history buffs finding interesting photos and facts about Raymondville’s past.

Don’t forget Bingo and the local food vendors. The Bingo pavilion was a popular attraction. The PTO and the Blue Heaven Club were also busy, serving hungry customers each evening.

The three-night event had the largest attendance in several years. Lines for rides and food were long but the wait didn’t seem to affect the mood. Laughter and smiles were seen wherever you looked, making the event a great success.

Photos by Shari Harris