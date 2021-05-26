Rodeo Announcer Chris Pyle

Submitted

Chris Pyle will once again be announcing the Licking Chamber of Commerce Rodeo. This will be Pyle’s 15th appearance as announcer for the event. He has been a member of PRCA since 2003.

Chris and his wife, Lisa, daughter, Kendall and son, Luke live in Pilot Grove, Mo. Besides being an announcer for PRCA rodeos, he also raises cattle, trains colts and serves as the Special Services Director for the Sedalia School District.

Thanks to his grandfather, who took Chris to his first rodeo at the age of 11, he became hooked on the sport at a young age. He earned three Missouri State High School bull riding championships along with two top fifteen finishes in the nation at high school level. This enabled Chris to earn a scholarship and go on to further his education while competing at the college level.

Bull riding took its toll on Chris and he suffered a lot of injuries. He underwent six major surgeries. After 15 years of riding and wear and tear on his body Chris realized he could not keep riding at his past level.

While recovering from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, Chris announced a bull riding event as a favor to a friend. He enjoyed it so much he decided to pursue it as a career. He continued to ride while developing his announcing skills until at last, all focus was on announcing. This turned out to be a good career move for Chris, as he has earned 30 Finals Announcer and Announcer of the Year awards. This included 17 trips to NFPB finals. Chris concluded his 2015 season as the Chris Shriver MBR World Finals Announcer during the PBR Finals in Las Vegas.

Chris has announced in 35 states including the PBR’s premiere series and at special events during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and PBR Finals in Las Vegas. In the future he plans to pursue more events.

Chris remarked, “Rodeo in my opinion is one of the greatest sporting events in the world. It doesn’t get any more challenging than what these men and women will face so they truly need our help. Let’s have a great time and cheer them on!”