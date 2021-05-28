Obituary – Lonnie “Bob” Lane

Lonnie R. “Bob” Lane of Licking, Mo., passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 25, at his home surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Big Piney, Mo., on April 10, 1936, to Claude Lane and Clara Smith Lane. Bob’s mother passed away when he was 21-months old and he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Adali Meltabarger and a hired man, Jack Bengry, who lived in the home also. Bob married Berna Dean Stallcup on August 25, 1956, and she brought two girls into the marriage, Rhonda and Debbie. Bob and Berna Dean had two boys, Leroy and David. After eight years of marriage, Jack Bengry also came to live at the home until his death. As a teenager Bob worked in the CCC Camp. As a young adult he worked for Rawlings, and other local businesses. He also worked for a moving company and drove a cab at Ft. Leonard Wood before going to work in St. Louis for Missouri Petroleum Products where he retired after 33-1/2-years of service. Bob and Berna Dean opened a clothing store in Licking which they owned and operated for six years. Bob later married Delores Ogden, they were together for 20-years until her death.

His mother and father preceded him in death; along with son, David; stepson, Carl Ogden; nephew, Colton Ogden; great granddaughter Breana Sellers Geistlinger; sister, Betty; brothers, Harold, Elvin, Roger, Larry and Lloyd. He is survived by his son, Leroy (Barb) Lane of Licking; daughters, Rhonda (Bruce) Faucett of Columbia, and Debbie (Mike) Krites of Champaign, Ill.; sisters, Della, Linda, Rhonda and Phyllis; brothers, Bill and Danny; several in laws; his beloved friend, Imogene Jones; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bob loved to tell stories of his younger days and some of the antics he and his friends got into. He hardly ever missed a Cardinals baseball game; he enjoyed working in the hay with Leroy; watching his cattle; fishing, camping, deer and turkey hunting; listening to country and bluegrass music; and he especially enjoyed the bagpipes. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

A visitation for Bob was held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Services were held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Denny Mahr officiating, visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at the Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers were Matt Groh, Scott Krites, Aaron Krites, Bobby Lane, Eric Radmer and Dalton Ogden. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.