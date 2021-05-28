Obituary – Teresa I. James

Teresa Irene James passed away at home on May 20, 2021, in Converse, Texas. She was born on September 21, 1962, in Houston, Mo. to Maurice and Wilma Wade. She was a 1980 graduate of Licking High School. On January 1, 1982, she married “the love of her life,” Darryl James. During their 25-year romance, they raised five children: Branda Wright, of Converse, Texas; Alicia James, of Universal City, Texas; Sara James, of the home; Kirsten “K.C.” Turienzo (Rolando), of Las Vegas, Nev.; and Trent James, of Rapid City, S. Dak. Teresa, also known as “Momma T,” was raising three grandchildren, Darryl Hannah, Gabriel and Kerriin at the time of her passing. She was a sister, friend and confidant to many. She opened her home, without hesitation, to family and friends who needed a place to stay.

Teresa enjoyed coloring, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was known as a “goofball,” a trait inherited by her children and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her funny and generous nature. She will be missed immensely by all those who knew her.

Teresa James is survived by her parents, of Licking; one brother, Danny Wade (Debbie), of Licking; her five children; and seven grandchildren, Jordan Wright, Darryl Hannah, Gabriel, and Kerriin James, of the home; Landon Wright, of San Antonio, Texas; Mylee Turienzo, of Las Vegas, Nev.; and Nevaeh James, of Rapid City, S. Dak. She is also survived by the special extension of brothers and sisters she gained in the younger years of her life, Jack James (Paula) of Cuba; Gary James, of Buffalo; Jay James, of Buffalo; Rusty James (Shirley) of Springfield; Patricia Flint (Kendall) of Springfield; and Tammy James (Felipe) of Bradenton, Fla. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Darryl James; beloved mother-in-law, Gwen Lay; and brother-in-law, Timothy James.

Visitation for Teresa will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Licking Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.