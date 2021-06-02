Aquatic Center opens

Photo by Christy Porter
The Licking Aquatic Center opened on Saturday with the staff in good spirits despite chilly weather and a lack of enthusiastic swimmers. The pool closed at 1 p.m. due to the cold weather. Staff for 2021 are from left, back row, Ayden Wald, Dalton Neal, Logan Wright, Nicholas Hood, Landon Medlock, Kaida Cook, Abagail Moncrief, Kiley Ingram, Hannah Tillery, Megan Rodgers and Austin James; front row, Kasey Richards, Kimrey Krewson, Aubri Tillery, Manager Kerrie Sanchez, Assistant Manager Candice Shepherd, Maci Sparks and Eli Shepherd. Pool hours are Monday – Thursday 12 – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 – 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m. Season passes are available.