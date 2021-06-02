Fourth graders visit area landmarks

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking Elementary fourth grade students took a walking field trip around downtown on Monday, May 24. Along with their teachers and assistants, Ms. Autumn Case with Crystal Keller; Ms. Andrea Coffey; and Ms. Kendra Goforth with Kayla Kinder, the three classes rotated visits learning about three area venues on the beautiful sunny day.

Gary Gorman, a local veteran, and Norma Gorman hosted students at the Memorial for the Fallen Park. Gorman explained about the sacrifices made by our veterans and what the memorial stands for. He shared school and family relationships, which personalized the names on the stones for the students. Many of the children raised their hands when asked if they knew any veterans or military personnel.

A second site visited was the historic Licking Mill with Suzie Blackburn. She gave a descriptive talk on how the mill processed flour and corn meal when it was a functioning mill, as the students toured the different steps.

Jan Rensch hosted the students at the Texas County Museum of Art & History. Rensch told the students of the many treasures the museum maintains, which include those from around the world and those of local historical significance. She also shared the different hands-on learning activities and classes that are available. While enjoying the different museum exhibits, the students completed a Student Survey of Museum Favorites.