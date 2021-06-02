Law Enforcement Torch Run in Licking

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games are scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at Hickman High School in Columbia, Mo. The Law Enforcement Torch Run precedes the event and is a campaign to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics.

The 11-day relay covers more than 950 miles with more than 2,500 runners. Locally, volunteers from the South Central Correctional Center ran or walked the Licking, Houston and Cabool legs of the relay. Licking Chief of Police Pat Burton and Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder provided a police escort through Licking before the team headed south to Houston Thursday morning, May 28.

Participants included Misty Perkins, Kelly Kinder, Raymond Richardson, Troy Wade, Missy Wade, Erin McConnell, Floressa Brown, Katherine Ramus, Rachel Mitchell, Christie Little, Stephanie Cooper, and driver James Thompson.