Photo by Shari Harris
The Phelps County R-III eighth grade graduation ceremony was held Friday, May 14. Fifteen students received their diplomas as families watched with pride. From left, front row: Gracelyn Wesley, Adelin Wyble, Jonna Harlan, Lindsey Lucas, Aleena Lewis and Madison Violin; back row: Paige Kilby, Gavin Robbins, Robert Lewis Wilson, Jr., Gaberial Miller, Hayden Davis (in back), Neal Wyatt White, Raleigh “JD” Fox, Riley Edgar and Nicole Paolella. The class theme was chosen from the Dr. Seuss book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”