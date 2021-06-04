Obituary – Johnathin J. Quintin

Johnathin Jeffery Quintin, of Rolla, Mo., passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the age of 18. He was born on August 1, 2002, in Rolla, to Derek Quintin and Mary Harris.

Johnathin loved working and had plans to join the U.S. Army to become a paratrooper.

Johnathin was preceded in death by two brothers, Trevor Harris and Rylee Santas; and his grandfather, Melvin Harris.

Johnathin will be sadly missed by his surviving family which includes: his mother, Mary Harris and companion, Mike Brummet; his father, Derek Quintin; one brother, Max Quintin; three sisters, Ellie Kinnaird, Sydney Maisch and Remi Brummet; grandmothers, Vivian Harris and Sandra Quintin; and an uncle, Bruce Quintin.

A funeral service for Johnathin Quintin will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Edgar Springs, Mo. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Null and Son Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.