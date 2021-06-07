Obituary – Billy Jack Hayes, Jr.

Billy Jack Hayes, Jr., age 30, son of Christy Murphy and Bill Hayes, Sr., was born September 6, 1990, in Houston, Mo. Billy was taken from us in a very tragic unexpected way June 2, 2021, early in the morning.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ray Raymond and Sylvia (Brannam); and two of his closest cousins, Kelsey and Dwayne Hayes.

He is survived by his parents; wife, Macie of Houston; four children, Aden and Chevi (Hayes) Krewson of Lenox, and twins, Makenzie Grace Elaine and Malyki Dale Ray of West Plains; fiancé, Christina Shepherd; three brothers, Bradley and Brandon Murphy of West Plains, and Thomas Fields of Cabool.

Billy Jack married Macie D. Mitchell on March 31, 2008, and to this marriage came two beautiful children that Billy thought the world of. Billy had a huge heart with so much love for his children. Regardless of the demons he fought the love he had for all of them never changed no question about it.

Billy Jack lived life to the fullest with not a fear one. He enjoyed playing many games on the back 80 with his cousins. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and let me just tell you he was one goblin son of a gun. Billy Jack was always the type to put a smile on your face; humor seemed to be his expertise.

Billy was a captivating man, he had charm like no other and he was always good with his words. You can bet you will never meet another like him; he was one of a kind any person that had the chance to be his friend would agree it was a friendship well kept. Billy will be missed more than words could describe but through our hearts his memory will always be alive.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Billy Jack Family Go Fund Me Account on Facebook, or in Care of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Private Family Services were held at Evans Funeral Home with Paul Murray officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. His ashes will be inurned at Ellis Prairie Cemetery at a later date.