Obituary – Charlene “Char” DuBois

Charlene “Char” Lorriane DuBois was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 29, 2021, at the age of 66. Char was born to Clifford and Elinor DuBois on July 15, 1954, in Hartford, Conn.

Char was preceded in death by her mother, Elinor DuBois; father, Clifford DuBois; daughter, Viana Ann DuBois; and two sisters, Kathy Zappulla and Sandy Whitham. She was the mother of Joe and Cindy DuBois of Torrington, Conn., Viana Ann DuBois, Jennifer and Jimmie Scott of Houston, Jason Colgan of Benton, Josh and Brittany Colgan of Crane., Jessica and Mike Brown of Chaffee, and Jami and Anthony Teem of Houston. She was the grandmother to Nikki DuBois, Brittany, Krista and Philip Scott, Auston and Zach Colgan, Natalie, Lily and Levi Colgan, Jordynn, Justyce and Jaxyn Brown, and Andrew, Ajreanna, and Wyatt Teem. She had one great grandson Ashton Andrews. Char was the sister to Marty and Karen Carroll of Farmington, Conn., Mary and Hollis Sawyer of Hurlock, Md., and Donna and Roger Marinelli of Canton, Conn.

Char worked at Wal-Mart for years and while there she made a lot of friends. She enjoyed listening to the Bee Gees, sitting and watching cars go by, playing shuffleboard, making pies, watching NASCAR, and catching up with family and friends on Facebook. What she loved the most was the Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was looking forward to meeting her great grandson.

The family is hosting a Celebration of her life Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Souls Harbor Church. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.