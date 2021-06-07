Obituary – Judy B. Page

On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Judy (Kirkman) Bultas Page, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71. She was born on February 7, 1949, in Licking, Mo., and had resided in Fenton, Mo., the last 46 years.

Judy is preceded in death by her father and mother, Clark and Alene Hilton Kirkman. She is survived by husband Frank Page; two daughters, Julie (Dan) Schmidt and Angela Coady; and three stepdaughters, Angela (Rob) Wexelman, Ann Page and Joy (Mark) Erdbruegger; eleven grandchildren; and her sweet dog, Meke.

Judy enjoyed her retirement the last 23 years with Frank and her family. She loved to go to her lake house at Indian Hills Lake in Cuba, Mo., where she taught her granddaughters how to fish. She would relax in the evenings, sitting outside in the screened-in porch while enjoying a friendly conversation with her neighbors, family dinners and watching the boats go by on the water. When she was home you could catch her and Frank in the yard planting flowers around their pond and flowerbeds and watching the many species of wildlife. We would laugh at some of the names she would come up with for some of the ones that would stop by on a regular basis. Family meant everything to her, and you could never leave her house without hearing her say, “Love you bunches!”

Graveside Services will be held at Boone Creek Cemetery, Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.