Classifieds: June 10 – June 16, 2021

Yard/Garage Sale:

Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, June 11 – 12, 8014 Indiana Rd., Houston. Pressure canner, gallon jars, glass and plastic; windows, lots of glassware, lots of cheap stuff, cleaning out garage. H/7/1tp

Yard Sale: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday – Friday, 16226 Cleveland Rd., Houston, Gunter/Martin. Black glass-top cookstove, microwave, king comforter. H/7/1tp

Yard Sale: Starts at 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday, June 10 – 11, 418 W. Chestnut in Houston. Tools, books, furniture, kitchen items, collectibles, sports items, DVDs, Disney VHS, luggage and lots of miscellaneous. H/7/1tc

For Sale:

For Sale: Pre-owned tires — passenger and light truck — largest selection in the area. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/7/2tc

For Sale: Small electric oven broiler; large organizer steel three-tier shelves, oak wooden high-back chair, new upholstery covering, beige with pale small design; one beige three-tier steel, storage unit; plastic containers, small, medium and large, some with drawers; two bookcases, large and medium; lots of miscellaneous. Call 417-260-7900 after 5 p.m. and leave message. H/7/1tp

Cattle For Sale: 75 black cows, 5 years – 55; 60 CharX cows, 3 – 7 years, cows are calving now. 660-838-6247 or 660-537-6247. H/4/4tp

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Wanted: Bass Player – classic rock and blues, other music. Elk Creek. Equipment and gas money provided. 417-217-8841. L/23/2tp

Help Wanted: Shopping and housecleaning, Tyrone area, $12 a hour, 417-217-9928. H/7/2tp

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber, LLC is now hiring workers to make furniture parts. To apply, call 573-674-2080 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. H/5/4tp

Help Wanted: Someone to drop off Houston Herald at two locations in Cabool. Perfect for someone who lives in Houston and works at Cabool. Inquire at Houston Herald, 417-967-2000. H/4/3tp

Help Wanted: For multiple part-time positions: bus driver, canoe loaders, clerks, canoe and tube repairs, groundskeeper, Akers Ferry Canoe rental, 573-858-3224. H/4/3tp

Help Wanted: Houston Herald has a job opportunity that involves advertising sales for print and online products. The Houston Herald is an award-winning publication that prints weekly and publishes daily on digital platforms, including a state-of-the-art upgraded website that will debut late in the second quarter of 2021. Candidate will be required to make in-person sales calls in Texas and occasionally adjoining counties and also inquiries by phone and electronically. Must be self-starter with skills to be detail-oriented while working in a positive work environment that rewards good work. Position, which reports to the publisher, also includes efforts on special news sections, including one set for next year that highlights the 150th anniversary of Houston. Hours are flexible. Retirees considered. Applicants should write a cover letter about themselves that includes work history. Apply in confidence to: Opportunity, P.O. 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. H/7/1tp

Wanted:

Wanted: Want to hire coyote hunter with dogs, serious inquiries only, 417-458-3298. H/7/1tc

For Rent:

For Rent: 3-bedroom house, large family room, fenced back yard, in Licking. 573-263-4259. L/22/2tp

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: Nice one-bedroom apartment at the Piney Inn, $350 month, $275 deposit. Call Chad at 417-260-7161, no calls after 9 p.m. H/1/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: The Piney Township is seeking bids for the installation and labor of three boxed culverts within the Piney Township. The township will be responsible for the materials. Send bids to P.O. Box 144, Houston, Mo. 65483 by June 25, 2021. H/7/2tc

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

