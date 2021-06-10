Coming Events June 10, 2021

LICKING LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAM

The Licking Library Summer Reading Program will continue at 1 p.m. on Thursday’s, throughout June and July except July 8 at 10 a.m. A Story Walk will be held on Tuesdays beginning June 8 at Old City Park. For more information call the library at 573-674-2038.

MONTAUK HAPPENINGS

Montauk State Park will participate in the annual statewide free fishing days from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 12 – 13. For more information call 573-548-2585. A free fly-fishing clinic will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Meet adjacent to the Dorman L. Steelman Lodge. Flag Day will be celebrated on Monday, June 14. American flags will be on display throughout the park!

GORMAN FAMILY REUNION

The Gorman Family Reunion begins at 11 a.m. at Montauk State Park, Mill Shelter House, on Saturday, June 12. Bring a covered dish.

CHITTY THE FLYING CAR BALLET

CBO presents Chitty, The Flying Car Ballet at the West Plains Civic Center, June 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m.; June 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. in Licking on Thursday, June 17.

TEXAS COUNTY DEMOCRATS MEETING

The Texas County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. in Houston at the lower level meeting room of the Administrative Center, across from the Collector’s Office on Thursday, June 17. Pizza served at 5:30 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICAN’S MEETING

The Texas County Republican’s will meet at 7 p.m. at Houston Lions Club, north of Houston off of Hwy. 63 on Thursday, June 17. Potluck will be at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome!

CRAFT SHOW

A craft show will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. H in Edgar Springs on the second Saturday of each month. For more information for set-up please call or text 573-308-2103.

VBS AT ABOUNDING HOPE CHURCH

Come join us for Vacation Bible School – Mystery Island from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening at Abounding Hope Church, 112 Hwy 32, beginning Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25. For more information call 573-674-1004 and leave a message.

3 ON 3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

A 3 – on – 3 Basketball Tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Licking Christian Church gymnasium, 318 North Main St. Registration 8 – 9 a.m., 3-point contest 9 a.m. Men’s and Women’s Divisions. All proceeds benefit the Licking Cemetery. To pre-register or for more information, call Kassi at 417-818-2488 or stop by Right Away Rent to Own.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CORNHOLE TOURNEY

The Wildcat Travel Club will host a Corn Hole Tournament at Licking Deer Licking Park, Saturday, July 3, with check in at 1 and play beginning at 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

The 4th of July Parade will be Saturday, July 3, in Licking.

INDEPENDENCE DAY GUN RAFFLE

The Knights of Columbus St. Gabriel Council #12650 is having an Independence Day Gun Raffle. The drawing will be held before the fireworks at Deer Lick Park, Saturday, July 3. First place gets choice of Savage .22 Cal. Takedown Rifle with backpack or Winchester 12 ga. shotgun. Second place receives gun not chosen. Tickets available from a Knights of Columbus member

RT. 63 CAR & BIKE SHOW

The 36th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Old City Park in Licking on Saturday, July 10. Judging starts at 9 a.m. Door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, music, a Bench Raffle, food and drink vendors, and much more. Vehicle entry fee includes dash plaque and t-shirt for first 100 entries. Specialty trophies include Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice.

LICKING RESIDENTIAL CARE LIVE AUCTION AND FISH FRY

Licking Residential Care will host a live auction and fish fry at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12. The auctioneer is Steve Buckner and the fish fry is by Art Wade and Sons. Money raised will help with LRC’s resident activities and Christmas fund. If you wish to donate items please call Jessica at 573-674-2207.

MU EXTENSION – GRAZING CLASSES

The University of Missouri Extension in Houston will hold Grazing Classes July 21 – 23. Limited seating of 30 per class. Required class for assistance from USDA programs. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve a seat. Classes are filling.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. Face covering and 6-ft. distancing required. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month through September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing tunes. We ask each of you to be considerate of your fellow bikers and others and give them their space.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is June 17.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

