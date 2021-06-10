Houston man fatally stabbed

Officers from the Houston Police Department, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and medical personnel responded to a report of a man stabbed at 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. When they arrived at the residence in the 300 block of Broadway Street in Houston, officers found 30-year-old Billy J. Hayes, Jr., of Houston, deceased from multiple stab wounds.

Just prior to the report of the stabbing, police had responded to a domestic violence call at another location and had arrested 38-year-old Adam T. Reams of Houston. Reams was later charged with First Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action and Abandonment of a Corpse in the stabbing death of Hayes.

The investigation continues and anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact Chief Brad Evans or Lt. Mathew Woodmansee at the Houston Police Department, 417-967-5999.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.