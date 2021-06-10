Maxeys celebrate 65 years

Photo by Christy Porter
Lillian and Eugene Maxey observed their 65th wedding anniversary on June 2. They celebrated on Thursday, June 3, at the Licking Senior Center. Eugene attributes the longevity of their marriage as a “commitment to each other and to family,” and humorously adds, “living a long time.” Lillian shares, “I think our success is due to staying in church and raising our kids and grandkids in church. Now our children and grandchildren have happy families and all are in church. We are very blessed.” Congratulations to Eugene and Lillian!