Obituary – Barbara J. Eckert

Barbara J. Eckert was born January 23, 1944, in Marshfield, Mo., to the late Frank Fisher and Ellen Richardson. She departed this life on June 7, 2021, at Seville Care Center in Salem, Mo., at the age of 77.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends, feeding the squirrels and spoiling her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her four children, Joyce Harland, Lois Shrout, Peggy Stone, and Harold Lee Eckert; beloved grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Cremation is under the direction of Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.