Quick sell-out for a good cause

The Licking United Methodist Church Men’s Group held their annual BBQ Fundraiser from which all proceeds go towards an annual $1000 college scholarship fund for a Licking High School graduate. Kimrey Krewson was the recipient of this year’s scholarship. The ribs, an all time favorite, were sold out in less than two hours. Brats, burgers and hot dogs were also available, along with chips, drinks and candy bars. Working at the event were Leonard and Lois Floyd, John Bailey, Don Freeze, William Roach, Boyd Avery, Jimmy Sherrill, Jeff Goris and Pastor Bob McQueen.