By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking Assembly of God is hosting the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) that ensures Texas County children ages 1 – 17 are provided healthy meals throughout the summer months. Beginning Friday, June 4, Licking Assembly of God is offering a weekly supply (seven breakfasts, seven lunch/dinners and one gallon of milk per child) of free meals once a week. The program will run through August 24, with distribution on Fridays from 12 – 2 p.m.

“There was a great turnout with 200 families being served,” said volunteer Larissa Satterfield. “The Assembly of God has a wonderful group of volunteers, and with their help the distribution was completed in 45 minutes.”

Pastor Paul Richardson and Logistics Manager John Burks helped organize the volunteers so traffic ran smoothly and food was distributed proportionately and efficiently.

Many children are dependent on breakfast and lunches provided by the school system to maintain healthy food choices. When school dismisses for the summer, children may not have access to free or reduced-price meals.

Licking Assembly of God is located at 205 Hwy. 63, Licking, Mo. Pre-order is not required but would be helpful for ensuring an appropriate supply each week. For more information or to pre-order, please call 417-274-1459.

Texas County children who qualify within age guidelines do not have to register and there is no fee to participate in the program.

The Summer Food Program is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state-administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The two government departments work with sponsors to provide the meals and/or disburse them to those in need.