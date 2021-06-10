T & C Bank shows appreciation

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Town & Country Bank Licking Branch celebrated Customer Appreciation Day on Friday. Customers were treated to delicious hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, oatmeal cakes and beverages.

T&C Bank and T&C Insurance employees served over 480 hamburgers and 256 hot dogs to customers throughout lunchtime. Flipping the hamburgers and turning the hot dogs kept Jeremy Dillian, Carol Lane and Josh Tripp warm and busy. Serving lunch were bank employees Abby Pyle, Laura Bottiger and Rawly Gorman; helping were T&C Insurance employees Brenda Link and Julia Ramsey. Dispensing ice-cold soda and water and also taking names for the 36th Annual Rodeo tickets drawing were employees Sheldon Shaver, Rachel Clayton, Michelle Roper, Lacey McNiel and Shannon Sanders. Lynsey Scheets and Liz Robertson were the winners of the tickets to the Licking Rodeo, which began Friday evening.

KZNN/KTTR broadcast live from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., providing music and entertainment for the event. Town & Country Bank showed their appreciation for their customers and the customers appreciated and enjoyed the food, music, camaraderie and the summer weather.

Photos by Christy Porter