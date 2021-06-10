Photo by Christy Porter
Children’s Librarian Brandie Smith embarked into the Licking Library Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Attendees participated in identifying animal tracks, some which may be found in the local area, while enjoying the sunny, warm weather. The program keeps kids engaged with ongoing activities including those outside actual events that take place at the library. The library will also be hosting a Story Walk at the Old City Park on Tuesdays. When the child completes the story walk they will have read an entire book. The programs continue through July 29; for more information call the library at 573-674-2038. Registration will take place through June 10.