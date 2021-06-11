Obituary – Linda S. West

Linda Sue (Matchell) West, age 72, daughter of the late George Thomas Matchell and Elsie Mae (Beck) Matchell was born December 4, 1948, in St Louis, Mo. She passed away June 8, 2021, at her home in Houston, Mo.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Steve Matchell of Licking.

She is survived by her husband, John, of Houston; one son, Terry Keeney, of Gainesville; two daughters, Kim McFarland (John Wulff), of Rolla and Leslie Labbee (Steve), of Houston; two sisters, Diane Vestal (Louis), of Licking and Becky Garret, of Licking; two brothers, Tom Matchell (Rosemary), of Wyoming, Mich. and Mike Matchell, of Versailles; twelve grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Linda married John A. West on January 19, 1985; they resided in Houston. She worked for Rawlings Sporting Goods in Licking for 28 years. After Rawlings closed, she went to work at Texas County Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2014.

Linda enjoyed crafting with beads and making necklaces. She also enjoyed coloring with her grandchildren when they were younger. She and John enjoyed taking long country drives on the weekends, looking for new places to explore.

Linda was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She worked hard all of her life to provide for her family. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her.

Graveside services were Friday, June 11, at 11:30 a.m. in Ozark Cemetery, Houston, Mo. with Pastor Paul Murray officiating. Memorials may be made to Ozark Cemetery and on-line condolences be sent to www.evansfh.com. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.