Obituary – Doris M. Anderson

Doris Marie (Stewart) Anderson was born on August 22, 1929, in Hannibal, Mo., to Ray Stewart and Edna (Tawney) Stewart. She went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021, at the age of 91.

Doris was married to Robert Marshall Anderson on June 11, 1949. To this union three children were born, Marshall Len Anderson, Linda Sue (Anderson) Campbell and Russell Eugene Anderson. They started their family in St. Louis, Mo., and later moved to Licking.

Doris was proceeded in death by her husband, Marshall; three brothers, Roy, Fred and Bob; and three sisters, Helen, Roberta and Mae.

Doris is survived by one sister, Darlene Webber and husband John, of Rolla; all three children, Marty and wife Donna of Branson, Linda and husband Danny, of Bucyrus, and Russell and wife Tonette, of Salem. Doris is also survived by her grandchildren, Gina Mills, Janette Keller, Renee Ice, Travis Campbell, Carrie Brawley, Jacob Anderson and Isaac Anderson; great grandchildren, Lauren Roberts, Erin Winingar, Julia Keller, Isabelle Keller, Henry Keller, Racheal Pursifull, Abby Ice, Emma Campbell, Louis Campbell, Elsie Campbell, Levi Campbell, Aleigha Brawley, Alivia Brawley and Abril Anderson; and great great-grandchildren, Tucker Pursifull and Raelynn Pursifull. Doris will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Doris loved gardening, canning, cooking, baking, family dinners and also loved to feed and watch her birds. Doris was a Christian and loved her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed attending services with her church family at Gospel Chapel.

Services were held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO with Casey Reed officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. Interment followed at Williams Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jesse Roberts, Jeff Mills, John Keller, Travis Campbell, Darren Ice and Austin Pursifull. Honorary Pallbearers were Jacob Anderson, Isaac Anderson, Gavin Brawley and Hunter Winingar. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.