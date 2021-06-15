Obituary – Daniel “Danny” Hartman

Daniel “Danny” Charles Hartman, age 56, son of Charles and Evelyn (Seibert) Hartman was born January 4, 1965, in Houston, Mo. He passed away June 11, 2021, at his home in Houston, Mo.

Danny grew up in Houston and graduated from Houston High School in 1983. He married Cindy Branson September 27, 1996, and to this union he gained two daughters that he loved as his own.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Linda Coats.

Danny is survived by his wife, Cindy, of Houston; two daughters, Tara Cook (Steven Crum), of Licking and Megan Meizler, of Houston; seven grandchildren, Dalrayn (Colton), Daiza, Kaida, Kale, Brooke, Bostyn and Landree; two great grandchildren, JoJo, and Stone; three brothers, Clay (Valerie) Hartman, Tom (Marilyn) Hartman, of Houston and Brian (Annette) Hartman, of Summersville; two sisters, Pam (Gary) Sowell and Julie Hartman (Charlie), of Houston; and several nieces and nephews.

Danny worked several jobs throughout his years and was currently working as an operator for Mar-Jim.

He was baptized at an early age and was a member of Houston First Baptist Church. Danny rededicated his life in 2018 at the Men’s Encounter.

Danny enjoyed floating, fishing, car shows, derbies and spending time at the river. But his greatest love was spending time with his family. He loved his grandchildren more than anything; he loved to take them rides on four wheelers and lawn mowers, playing ball, building bird houses, teaching them new things and was always there to help them in any way that he could.

They had just recently purchased a home on the river, where he and Cindy enjoyed their walks down to the river drinking their morning coffee. It was a solace for them and their family. Although he is gone too soon, we will forever remember his smile, his caring heart, and his love for his family and friends.

Services were held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with John Jordan officiating. Per his wishes, cremation will follow the service. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.