Obituary – John W. Ruppert

John William Ruppert, age 72, son of John Allen and Wilma (Zinzer) Ruppert, was born January 15, 1949, in Buffalo, N.Y. He passed away June 11, 2021, at his home in Plato, Mo.

John grew up in the Kansas City, Mo., area. He later moved to Camdenton and finally to Plato. John graduated from high school in the Kansas City area and obtained an Associate Arts Degree from State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

John served his country by being in the U.S. Navy from 1968 – 1972 and the Naval Reserve from 1987 – 2005. Tours of duty aboard the U.S.S. Davidson, U.S.S. Piedmont, U.S.S. Dale, a Leahy-class cruiser, and the U.S.S. Bainbridge, a Guided Missile Destroyer included the Philippines, Vietnam, England, Hong Kong, going through the Panama Canal, and up the eastern coast of the U.S. John wanted to see the world and travel and indeed he did.

John’s last place of employment before retirement was for Copeland in Lebanon. He worked in the “tear down” shop to search for reasons commercial air conditioner units failed. Tearing things down and rebuilding them was a passion of John’s. This was especially true when it came to cars. Before he was 20, he used the family’s swing set to hoist the car engine out of a 1955 Chevy so he could rebuild it. John and his father added a second story to his house at the Lake of the Ozarks.

John also loved to travel. The Navy Reserves gave him the opportunity to go to Italy, Hawaii and New Orleans for crowd control during Mardi Gras.

He is preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by his fiancé, Karen Wofford of the home; a son, Joshua Ruppert of Kansas City, Mo.; and a sister, Barbara Polette of Gladstone.

John was a straightforward man who lived by deeply held convictions, and he knew the basis for those convictions. He never met a stranger and was known to be a kind and caring gentleman willing to help anyone. John was fiercely loyal and devoted to those he loved.

John exhibited grace throughout his illness. He sincerely thanked God every morning for the fact that he woke up. He never failed to trust God. He had accepted Christ as his Savior and knew he was going to Heaven when he left this earth.

Memorials are suggested to the Gary Sinise Foundation, or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Visitation is Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Services are Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Roby Baptist Church with Pastor Wes Mayfield officiating. Burial with full Military Honors is Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Waynesville, Mo., under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Joshua Ruppert, Darrell Wofford, Byron McElfresh, Richard McElfresh and Bob Howell.