Aquatic Center Swim Camp

The City of Licking Aquatic Center will be holding summer swim camps for the following three divisions:

Division 1 is for non-swimmers or those uncomfortable with water, and will be held June 28 through June 30 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Division 2 is for weak swimmers and those who need help learning to swim, and will be held July 5 through July 7 with a second opportunity July 12 through July 14 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Division 3 is for diving board and deep end swimming participants, and will be held July 20 through July 22 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

There is a 30 kid per division, limited participation. Sign ups need to be completed, only at the Licking Aquatic Center, by June 26 for all divisions, with no late sign ups. Pricing includes the lessons and a T-shirt.